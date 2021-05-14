Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

8 a.m. - The second bellwether trial is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers in Pensacola in multidistrict litigation against 3M Co over more than 200,000 claims, mostly brought by U.S. Army veterans, that the company sold defective earplugs that resulted in hearing damage. Plaintiff Dustin McCombs alleges he developed tinnitus from using the earplugs. The first bellwether trial, which involved three plaintiffs, ended last month with a jury verdict of $2.1 million in punitive damages and $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering.

The case is McCombs v. 3M Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-00094. For McCombs: Douglas Mounsour of Mounsour Law Firm, Lewis Garrison of Heninger Garrison Davis and Neil Overholtz of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz. For 3M: Hariklia Karis, Sierra Elizabeth and Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis.

Tuesday, May 18

10 a.m. - AbbVie Inc CEO Richard Gonzalez will testify before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, part of a series of hearings called by the committee on "unsustainable" drug prices. AbbVie has come under fire particularly for its arthritis drug Humira, the top-selling drug in the world, and is facing multiple lawsuits accusing it of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its U.S. monopoly over the drug. The hearing will be held in Room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building and over Zoom. (Further information.)

Wednesday, May 19

9 a.m. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a case brought by Belcher Pharmaceuticals and an individual, Mihir Taneja, to quash civil investigative demands served on them by the federal government as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to bill government insurance programs for fraudulent compound drug prescriptions centered on a Florida pharmacy. Belcher and Taneja argue that the government was barred from serving further civil investigative demands because it had intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit against other defendants, and its investigation following that intervention was limited to discovery in court. U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington of the Middle District of Florida denied their motion.

The case is United States v. Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11498. For the government: Sean Siekkinen. For Belcher and Taneja: Matthew Conigliaro of Carlton Fields.

9:30 a.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal from correction health company Wexford Health Sources and two of its doctors of a $7 million judgment in favor of an inmate at Taylorville Correctional Center who sued them for failing to timely diagnose his terminal kidney cancer. In addition to bring a medical malpractice claim, plaintiff William Dean accused the defendants of deliberate indifference toward him, constituting cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the 8th Amendment. Wexford and the doctors argue that U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough should have granted them judgment as a matter of law on the constitutional claim, and should have precluded certain reports prepared for other litigation that inflamed the passions of the jury. Dean is cross-appealing the judge's decision to reduce the jury's initial $10 million verdict.

The case is Dean v. Wexford Health Sources Inc et al, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3058. For Dean: Craig Martin of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. For defendants: J. Timothy Eaton of Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

10 a.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium. Three Westchester County apartment building owners are appealing a decision by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan granting summary judgment to the governor. The moratorium, set to expire in August, blocks many residential evictions. The landlords argue it exceeds the governor’s power. The case is one of many similar lawsuits filed against eviction freezes instituted by states around the country and by the federal government.

The case is Elmsford Apartment Associates et al v. Cuomo, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2565. For petitioners: Mark Guterman of Lehrman, Lehrman & Guterman. For the governor: Linda Fang of the Attorney General’s office.

10 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria over approval of a proposed $2 billion class action settlement over Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller. If approved, the deal would resolve future legal claims that the widely used product causes cancer. Objectors have argued the deal could compromise potential future plaintiffs' rights.

The case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 3:16-md-02741. For class plaintiffs: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For objectors: Alan Morrison of George Washington University Law School, Eric Policastro of Fears Nachawati, Russell Post of Beck Redden. For Bayer: Michael Imbroscio of Covington & Burling.

