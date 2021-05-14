REUTERS

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, May 20

9:30 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a case management conference in the American Civil Liberties Union's lawsuit seeking documents about Immigration and Customs Enforcement's allegedly inhumane treatment of immigrant detainees. ACLU in a February court filing said it was nearing a settlement with ICE after the agency provided much of the information it requested, such as contracts with private security companies and recent complaints about the transportation of detainees.

The case is American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-4105. For the ACLU: Andrew Ong of Goodwin Procter. For ICE: Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Brakebill.

Friday, May 21

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a company that provides harvesting labor to farms will urge an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rule that it was not required to pay supervisors overtime for time they spent driving H-2A visa workers to the bank and grocery store. A federal judge said those tasks were not "agricultural work" that is exempt from mandatory overtime pay under federal wage law and the H-2A program.

The case is Ramirez v. Statewide Harvesting & Hauling LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11995. For the plaintiffs: Edward Rosenberg of Sorondo Rosenberg Legal. For Statewide: David Stefany of Allen Norton & Blue.

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for the U.S. Department of State will urge a federal judge in San Francisco to dismiss claims by a naturalized American citizen from Yemen that the denial of his sons' visas applications violated their due process rights. A consular office in denying the applications said Rafiak Algzaly's sons used the stimulant khat, misrepresented medical information and practice polygamy. In its motion, DOS says those determinations were reasonable and that its consulars' decisions on visa applications are not reviewable in court.

The case is Algzaly et al v. Blinken, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-3322. For Algzaly: Julie Ann Goldberg of Goldberg & Associates. For DOS: Elizabeth Kurlan of the U.S. Department of Justice.

