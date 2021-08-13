Week Ahead in Insurance: Aug. 16, 2021

(Reuters) - Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. – A federal judge in New Jersey will consider a motion to dismiss AIX Specialty Insurance’s lawsuit against the owner of a Philadelphia “quarantine hotel,” Rodeway Inn Center City. AIX seeks a declaration that its insurance policy is void ab initio due to material nondisclosures by Raj Patel, a New Jersey citizen and the sole member of Millennium Hotel Group LLC. Patel represented that the city had leased the hotel to use as first-responder housing – not as 14-day confinement chambers for COVID-positive Philadelphians with nowhere else to turn – and also failed to disclose that the building was a registered historic landmark, AIX says. Fifteen days after AIX issued the policy last November, a room fire allegedly caused $686,000 in damages. On May 27, AIX denied Millennium’s claim, voided the policy, and filed this lawsuit. That same day, Millennium sued the city and AIX in Pennsylvania state court, as the city’s lease required. Millennium says AIX should also be required to litigate in the state court to avoid duplication and possibly inconsistent results. The case is AIX Specialty Insurance v. Millennium Hotel Group LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey No. 21-11850. For AIX: Jonathan Zagha and Jeremiah O'Leary of Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager. For Millennium: Lisa Buckalew of Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew.

10 a.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Connecticut-based Day Kimball Healthcare’s challenge to a lower-court ruling that found its excess insurers, Allied World Surplus Lines and Steadfast Insurance, had no duty to defend it or supplement the primary insurer’s $1 million in coverage for a birth-injury claim. Day Kimball is challenging the lower court’s ruling that Allied’s only coverage was under the professional liability section of its $10 million policy, which did not apply because the claim was reported after the policy’s stated deadline. Day Kimball also argues that a standard “maintenance” provision in Steadfast’s policy obligates it to cover any liabilities in excess of $11 million, regardless of Allied’s coverage. The lower court said the maintenance provision cannot create coverage where none existed, and that Steadfast’s follow-form policy covered only those risks that Allied covered. The case is Day Kimball Healthcare, et al v. Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Steadfast Insurance Co., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3803. For Day Kimball: Michael McCormack and Timothy Jensen of O’Sullivan McCormack Jensen & Bliss. For Allied: Kimberly Ashmore and Richard Simpson of Wiley Rein. For Steadfast: Michael Duffy of Peabody & Arnold.

4 p.m. – U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago has given the three sets of bellwether plaintiffs in the Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance MDL until today to combine their claims and file a Master Consolidated Amended Complaint (MCAC). Chang granted the bellwether plaintiffs’ motion over Society’s objection on Sunday, Aug. 1, and said his rulings on the MCAC’s allegations will bind other plaintiffs in the MDL related to identical coverage questions. However, he stressed that the claims must be identical, and that all others – including most allegations of bad-faith claims handling/denials and some claims under the policies’ Civil Authority and Contamination provisions – would proceed on a parallel track. The case is In Re: Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois No. 20-5965. For Society: Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring; Michael Sanders of Purcell & Wardrope. For the plaintiffs: Arthur Turner Jr. of Edelson (Liaison Counsel); Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair; Shelby Guilbert Jr. of King & Spalding; and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

2 p.m. (ET) – Desiree Khoury of Tokio Marine’s Cyber and Professional Lines Group moderates “Cyber Claims: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” a panel discussion of trends, outliers, and mitigation of risks related to claims under cyber insurance policies. The interactive session is part of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ Claims Webinar Series. For more information on this session and others in the series, go to https://bit.ly/3scpahz

Thursday, Aug. 19

1 p.m. (ET) – The American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, the ABA’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section, and several other ABA sections co-sponsor “Post-Pandemic Benefits Issues,” a 90-minute review of changes to benefit plan requirements and obligations that have taken effect over the last months and issues that are still emerging. Denise Clark of Clark Law Group moderates the online session, with panelists Harold Ashner of Keightley & Ashner; Krisa Benskin of Baker Botts; David Guadagnoli of Sullivan & Worcester; and Ali Khawar (invited), acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3jLSibL

