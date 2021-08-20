Week Ahead in Insurance: Aug. 23, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

12 noon – The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) presents “ADR and the Aftermath of COVID-19,” a one-hour webinar on using alternative dispute resolution to manage rising workloads as courts start tackling pandemic-related backlogs. Kelly Hopper Moore, claims manager for Oregon’s 100 state agencies, joins defense litigator Jillisa O'Brien and Ralph Woodard of Navigators Insurance Company to offer a roadmap for assessing which cases should proceed to ADR, and when; choosing among different types of ADR; and tracking progress and results. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3z5CN4U

Wednesday, Aug. 25

2 p.m. (ET) – The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ Claims Webinar Series and Underwriting Webinar Series team up to present “Challenges and Opportunities Facing Today’s Cyber Insurers.” Alan Frith of Verisk Cyber Solutions will outline fundamental obstacles to writing and managing risk – including the pace of threats and the dearth of industry-wide information on exposures – and offer best-practices for developing underwriting and management strategies. For more on the series and this installment, visit https://bit.ly/2XxvqFl

4 p.m. (ET) – Mary Borja of Wiley Rein, J. James Cooper of Reed Smith, and Alan Van Etten of Deeley King Pang & Van Etten explore recent case law and other developments in “Federal Removal and Remand Issues in Coverage Cases,” a one-hour “pop-up dialogue” for members of the American College of Coverage Counsel. Bob Allen of The Allen Law Group moderates the online panel discussion, which includes a look at a pending 9th Circuit case on whether the federal courts can abstain from exercising jurisdiction over a counterclaim for insurer bad faith. For additional information, go to https://bit.ly/3AVvGwo

Thursday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. – The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear James River Insurance company’s appeal from a ruling that it has a duty to defend UltraTec Special Effects Inc. against lawsuits arising out of a fatal explosion at a subsidiary’s fireworks factory. The CGL insurance policy, which covers both the parent and subsidiary, replaced the standard Employers Liability exclusion (which refers to claims by “an employee of the insured”) with a Total EL exclusion, which applies to claims by “any employee of any insured.” While that seems to exclude claims by the subsidiary’s employees against the parent company, a federal judge in Alabama ruled that, under state law, the effect was negated because the policy also provides that it “applies separately to each ‘insured’ against whom a claim is made.” James River argues that courts in at least 40 states have rejected the same “separation of insureds” argument, and that the judge improperly adopted the minority view from an 11th Circuit case applying Florida law. The case is James River Insurance v. UltraTec Special Effects Inc., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-11568. For James River: Jack Reiter of GrayRobinson. For UltraTec: Walter English and John Neiman Jr. of Maynard Cooper & Gale.

12 noon (CT) – The University of Texas School of Law’s annual Car Crash Seminar returns, offering 11 hours of virtual CLE programming spread over two days. Insurance-related sessions include recent cases impacting the prosecution and defense of uninsured and underinsured motorist claims; third-party bad-faith issues for refusing to settle within policy limits; subrogation and liens on recovery in favor of Medicare, Medicaid, ERISA plans, workers’ compensation providers and others, and more. CLE credit is available for California, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania as well as Texas. For the full agenda, go to https://utcle.org/conferences/CW21

Friday, Aug. 27

10 a.m. - Admiral Insurance will seek to convince the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a federal judge in Manhattan “misunderstood” New York law on policy exhaustion when he ruled for Century Surety Co. in a dispute over a claim against their mutual insured, Long Island Railroad (LIRR), an agency of the Metropolitan Transit Authority. Admiral insured LIRR directly, while LIRR was an additional insured on an excess/umbrella policy that Century had issued to Rukh Enterprises, a contractor LIRR selected to repaint the Cypress Bridge in Queens. A subcontractor’s employee was badly injured on that job and sued the MTA, LIRR, and Rukh in state court. Admiral and Century then filed the federal action to determine their respective obligations. The injured worker ultimately reached a $3.5 million settlement, with $2 million covered by other insurers. Admiral contributed the remaining $1.5 million after the federal judge ruled that Century’s was a “true excess” policy, triggered only after all other available coverage was exhausted. The case is Century Surety Company v. Metropolitan Transit Authority, et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1474. For Century Surety: Dan Kohane of Hurwitz & Fine. For MTA, LIRR and Admiral: Dennis Wade and Vivian Turetsky of Wade Clark Mulcahy.

