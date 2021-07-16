Week Ahead in Insurance: July 19, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, July 20

1 p.m. (ET) - Several co-authors of the newly published “Design Professional’s Guide to Construction Law” will discuss recent issues affecting risk-shifting on design-build projects, indemnity agreements and professional liability insurance in a 90-minute webinar sponsored by the American Bar Association’s Forum on Construction Law. Book editor Matthew James Ninneman of Hall & Evans moderates the panel discussion with contributors Anna Avendano of Perkins Coie, Karen Erger of the Lockton Companies, and Paul Thomas Muniz of Donovan Hatem.

5 p.m. (ET) – Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle has given Nordstrom a Tuesday deadline to file amended pleadings in the lawsuit the retailer filed in March, seeking a declaration that the nationwide civil unrest following George Floyd's death during his arrest last May represents a single “occurrence” as defined by its policies from XL Insurance America, ACE American Insurance Co, AIG Specialty Insurance Co, Continental Casualty Co, and Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. Nordstrom alleged its chain-wide property damage and business interruption losses topped $25 million and that the insurers, which had already paid about $5 million, were treating each destructive event as an individual occurrence in a “transparent attempt” to keep each loss within Nordstrom’s $1 million deductible. Martinez set the amended-pleadings deadline and other key dates, including a September 2022 trial, after the insurers answered the complaint last month.

The case is Nordstrom Inc. v. XL Insurance America et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington No. 21-0290. For Nordstrom: Franklin Cordell of Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell. For XL and ACE: Curt Feig and Matthew Erickson of Nicoll Black & Feig. For AIG, Continental, and Ironshore: Michael Ricketts of Gordon Thomas Honeywell.

Wednesday, July 21

9:30 a.m. (ET) – “Essential Cybersecurity Law,” a full-day live webcast sponsored by the University of Texas School of Law at Austin, gets under way with a litigation and regulatory update from Lisa Angelo of the Angelo Law Firm and William Smith of Business Talent Group. Other sessions of interest include “Ransomware Response and Recovery,” moderated by William Daugherty of Norton Rose Fulbright, and “Making the most of your Cyber Insurance,” with Leslie Thorne of Haynes and Boone, and Dominic Keller of Willis Towers Watson.

2:30 p.m. (ET) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument in what the McDonnel Group, contractor for renovations to the historic Jung Hotel in New Orleans, has called a question of first impression: whether the deductible on a Builders Risk policy (commonly expressed as a percentage of the insured value, rather than a set amount) should be based on the policy’s overall limit or an applicable sub limit. McDonnel’s policy from Starr Surplus Lines and Lexington Insurance Co had an $86 million limit, a $10 million flood sub limit, and a 5% deductible. Renovations were 80% finished when the property flooded in 2017, so the insurers calculated the insured value as $68 million, making the deductible $3.4 million. McDonnel argued that the “insured value” for flood was the $10 million sub limit, making the deductible $500,000. The federal court in New Orleans agreed with the insurers, finding the policy formula was clear and unambiguous.

The case is Jung LLC et al. v. Starr Surplus Lines et al., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-30140. For Jung: James Garner of Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert. For McDonnel Group: Randall Smith of Smith & Fawer. For Starr and Lexington: Lee Ann Thigpen of Robins Kaplan.

Thursday, July 22

4 p.m. (ET) – Jennifer Ehman of Merchants Mutual Insurance Co and Laurie Barbe of Steptoe & Johnson open two live, simultaneous DRI conferences in Chicago: The 2021 Insurance Coverage and Claims Institute and the 2021 Insurance Bad Faith and Extra-Contractual Liability Seminar. The events overlap on Thuraday, with joint sessions on “Proactive Approaches to Avoiding Unnecessary Litigation” and “Primary and Umbrella/Excess Carriers: Tension and Triumphs,” but the conferences diverge on Friday and Saturday. Here's the full list of agendas and speakers

