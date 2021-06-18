Week Ahead in Insurance: June 21, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, June 21

9 a.m. – Today is the "return date" or deadline for New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office to respond to a subpoena filed by plaintiffs in the Society Insurance COVID-19 Business Interruption MDL, seeking 50 years’ worth of records on ISO’s development of standard-form virus and environmental exclusions. ISO and Society have asked the federal court in New Jersey to quash the subpoenas, saying they are breathtakingly overbroad and irrelevant to Society’s policies, which contain no virus exclusion. The plaintiffs -- relying on a footnote in U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang’s February bellwether ruling in the MDL -- say the material is relevant to the show that policies without the exclusions cover virus-related losses. On Tuesday, Chang “respectfully invite(d)” the New Jersey court to transfer the motion to quash to him in Chicago. The case is In Re: Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois No. 20-5965. For Society: April Ross of Crowell & Moring; Thomas Underwood of Purcell & Wardrope. For the plaintiffs: Arthur Turner Jr. of Edelson (Liaison Counsel); Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair; Shelby Guilbert Jr. of King & Spalding; and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices. For ISO: James Irving McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Wednesday, June 23

9 a.m. (ET) – The Torts, Insurance and Compensation Law Section of the New York State Bar Association co-sponsors “Fundamentals of Construction Contracts and Litigation,” a half-day webinar on the prevention and handling of disputes between and among the parties and their sureties or other insurers. Scott Orenstein and Peter Rydel of Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady discuss common contractual provisions and claims, including lien and bond claims, the economic loss doctrine, and more. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3cSa2Q9

9:30 a.m. – The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether an AIG subsidiary has any claim against a $5.5 million tax refund that the U.S. government released to LTC Holdings as part of a Bankruptcy Court-approved settlement in 2016. The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania (ICSP), which had acted as surety for LTC’s performance of a U.S. government contract in Afghanistan and spent more than $12 million to complete construction after LTC defaulted, opposed the settlement; however, it withdrew its objection after the parties added language reserving “any and all rights and arguments” that the refund belonged to ICSP or LTC’s secured lender, BMO Harris Bank. The bankruptcy judge later awarded the entire refund to BMO Harris. The U.S. District Court in Delaware affirmed, finding ICSP had no “rights and arguments” to reserve because the government’s release of the tax refund had also released ICSP’s interest as its partial subrogee. The case is Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania v. Giuliano, Trustee, et al., 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3057. For ICSP: Andrew Kent, Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi. For Giuliano: Seth Niederman, Fox Rothschild. For BMO Harris Bank: Michael Benz of Chapman & Cutler.

5 p.m. (PT) – Insurance-recovery attorneys Shaun Crosner, Michael Gehrt and Jacquelyn Mohr of Pasich present “Making Sense of the COVID-19 Insurance Litigation Wars,” a one-hour interactive webinar sponsored by the Business Law Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. The panel will highlight recent litigation trends and potential strategies for corporate insureds, GC, and outside counsel seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gXn1Bp.

Friday, June 25

10 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Susan Ilston in Northern California will hear Webcor-Obayashi JV’s motion for partial summary judgment against Zurich American Insurance Co., WOJV's Builders Risk insurer during construction of the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. The $2.2 billion center opened in August 2018 but closed for repairs a month later after fractures were found in two steel girders supporting its Fremont Street Bridge. It reopened in July 2019 after WOJV rebuilt both the Fremont and First Street bridges. Ilston last year ruled that Zurich could not deny coverage based on the expiration date of its policy, a month before the fractures appeared. Now, WOJV wants Ilston to rule that the policy’s “Cost of Making Good” exclusion does not apply. The exclusion removes coverage for amounts the insured would have spent to remedy the underlying cause of damage, had it been discovered before manifestation. The case is Webcor-Obayashi JV v. Zurich American Insurance, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California No.19-7799. For WOJV: Amy Briggs, Nathan Anderson, and Shanti Eagle, Farella Braun+Martel. For Zurich: Lawrence Hecimovich and Jonathan Gross, Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Insurance Law? Contact Alexia Garamfalvi at alexia.garamfalvi@thomsonreuters.com

