Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 18

9 a.m. – FCCI Insurance Group’s National Trust Insurance Co will argue to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a federal judge improperly abstained from deciding a question of first impression under Alabama law: whether carbon monoxide is a “pollutant” for purposes of the pollution exclusion in a commercial general liability policy; and, if so, whether the “hostile fire” exception to the exclusion restores coverage when the fumes result from misplaced combustion within a furnace. National Trust filed the suit for declaratory judgment in federal court in Alabama after its insured, Southern Heating & Cooling, Inc., sought a defense to a state-court negligence action by Stephen Hoge as personal representative of the estates of his parents. The federal judge granted Hoge’s abstention motion, ruling that the question should be decided in state court. The case to be argued Tuesday is National Trust Insurance Co v. Southern Heating & Cooling, Inc., et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11292. For National Trust: Patrick Franklin of Miller Christie & Kinney. For Southern Heating & Cooling, Inc.: Robert Wood Jr. of Wilmer & Lee. For Hoge: Christopher Randolph Jr. of Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton.

9:30 a.m. – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Netherlands Insurance Co.’s appeal from a ruling that it has a duty to defend Macomb (Illinois) Community Unit School District 185 and two school officials against a $10 million civil rights lawsuit filed by Jane Doe and Jane Roe, former students who allege that high school officials refused to address their repeated complaints of sexual assault and harassment by a male student, blamed the girls for the incidents, and told one of them that “guys are going to do what guys are going to do.” Netherlands, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, sought a declaration that its School Leaders Errors and Omissions Liability policy explicitly excluded coverage for “sexual misconduct and molestation” and related civil rights claims. The district court found the exclusion did not clearly apply to claims alleging molestation by a student, as opposed to an employee. The case is The Netherlands Insurance Co et al. v. Macomb Community Unit School District No. 185 et al, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3510. For Netherlands: Nancy Adams of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. For Macomb Community: John Relias of Franczek Radelet.

Wednesday, May 19

2 p.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider New York University’s challenge to rulings that capped its insurance coverage for an estimated $1.4 billion in Superstorm Sandy losses at just $40 million. At the time of the 2012 storm, NYU’s policy from FM Global’s Factory Mutual Insurance Co. provided $1.85 billion in coverage overall, subject to a $250 million sublimit for flooding, which was further limited to $40 million for the flood-prone “NYU Hospital Center and School of Medicine” at specified street addresses. NYU argues that the district judge “turned settled principles of insurance law and summary judgment on their heads” by finding the sub-sublimit applied to an entire “superblock” of adjacent NYU properties (including Smilow Research Center, Schwartz Healthcare Center and Skirball Institute of Biomolecular Medicine); and that it also applied to “Additional Coverages” the university had obtained for non-flood risks, such as faulty construction and design, to the extent they resulted in flooding. The case is New York University v. Factory Mutual Insurance Co., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1093. For NYU; Joseph Jean of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. For Factory Mutual: Harvey Kurzweil of Winston & Strawn.

Thursday, May 20

12 p.m. – Steelmaker Allegheny Ludlum will argue to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that three insurers owe it $4.3 in defense and settlement costs arising from a lawsuit by workers at an Alabama automotive-muffler plant, who claimed they were exposed to welding fumes containing hexavalent chromium as a result of Allegheny’s products. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny was added to the so-called Bell-Carr litigation in 2005, settled with the workers in 2017, and then sued its insurers for breach of contract and bad faith. The judge ruled that Allegheny’s claims against Liberty Mutual and Hartford Casualty were time-barred since they had effectively denied coverage in 2010. The judge found there was no “occurrence” to trigger coverage by USF&G, and in the alternative, that the USF&G’s pollution exclusion foreclosed any possibility of coverage. Allegheny is not appealing the judge’s ruling in favor of a fourth insurer, Continental Casualty. The case is Allegheny Ludlum v. Liberty Mutual et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3073. For Allegheny Ludlum: Jessica Moran, K&L Gates. For Liberty: John Sullivan of Post & Schell. For Hartford: James Ruggeri of Shipman & Goodwin. For USF&G: Alan Miller of Houston Harbaugh.

1 p.m. (ET) - The ABA Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section presents “Assessing and Litigating Claims of Automation-induced Errors,” a 90-minute webinar focusing on motor vehicle accidents involving Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Emerging-technologies lawyer Gail Gottehrer and two human factors scientists from Exponent will outline a framework for evaluating whether ADAS technologies contributed to accidents – whether through a product or design defect, communications problem, or by inducing driver inattentiveness or over-reliance – and how the data generated by ADAS-equipped vehicles can be used to develop and fine-tune standards and regulations. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ofbTTF

Friday, May 21

12 p.m. (ET) – John Snyder of Gitto & Niefer provides a primer on workers' compensation practice and procedures in a one-hour “back to basics” webinar hosted by the New York State Bar Association. Snyder will discuss the meaning of “arising out of and in the course of employment”; what constitutes an occupational disease; proof of causation; the role of Independent Medical Examinations; and more. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3eGkQ5c

