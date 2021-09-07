Week ahead in Insurance: Sept. 7, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 9

10 a.m. – In arguments to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Allstate Insurance will defend a ruling by a federal judge in Brooklyn that allows it to seize and sell the home Mark Mirvis and his spouse transferred to their daughter in 2015, days after he was found jointly liable under RICO for using New York’s no-fault auto insurance laws to defraud health insurers of $46 million. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen last year voided the 2015 transfer, restoring the property to Mark and Lyubov Mirvis as a tenancy-by-the-entirety with right of survivorship; then, she found that Lyubov Mirvis had acted in bad faith, and extinguished her right of survivorship. Lyubov Mirvis argues that the lower court erred in its findings and that, in any event, the court could not extinguish a spouse’s right of survivorship under New York law. Chen noted that New York’s highest court had not weighed in that question and that lower state and federal courts had gone both ways. The 2nd Circuit stayed Chen’s ruling pending this appeal, Allstate Insurance Co. et al. v. Mirvis, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1385. For Allstate: Daniel Marvin of Morrison Mahoney. For Lyubov Mirvis: Gary Tsirelman, Esq.; Adam Watkins of Watkins Bradley.

10 a.m. – As a lead-in to its 2021 Strictly Automotive Seminar, DRI - The Voice of the Defense Bar will host specialized tours and burn demonstrations at the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. The live 2021 seminar in Washington, D.C., follows on Friday and Saturday, offering 11.5 hours of CLE sessions on fire and automobile accident investigations, navigating “phantom” defect claims (those in which a recall has been issued for a defect that could not have caused the alleged loss), trends in automotive litigation and class actions, a Supreme Court update, and more. For the full agenda and list of speakers, go to https://bit.ly/38zhkpq

Friday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m. – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reserved the day’s session to hear six appeals by policyholders whose claims for pandemic-related losses in business income were denied by their insurers, and whose subsequent lawsuits against those insurers were dismissed by federal judges in Illinois. These are the first COVID-19 related appeals the 7th Circuit will hear – and to the extent the appellate court interprets Illinois law, its decisions could also affect many of the cases that have been coordinated for pretrial proceedings in federal court in Chicago against Society Insurance in MDL No. 2964. The cases to be heard Friday are Crescent Plaza Hotel Owner v. Zurich American Insurance (No. 21-1316); Bradley Hotel v. Aspen Specialty Insurance (21-1173); Mashallah v. West Bend Mutual Insurance (21-1507); and three cases against Cincinnati Insurance that have been consolidated for appeal, filed by Bend Hotel Development (No. 21-1559); Sandy Point Dental (21-1186); and TJBC Inc. (21-1203).

