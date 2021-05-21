Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

9:30 a.m. -- A four-day jury trial will begin in Delaware federal court on patent infringement claims brought by non-practicing entity ChanBond LLC against Cox Communications Inc. ChanBond has sued Cox and other cable companies for allegedly infringing its patents related to improving data transmission over wideband distribution systems. U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews is presiding. The case is ChanBond LLC v. Atlantic Broadband Group LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:15-cv-00842. For ChanBond: Ronald Golden and Stephen Brauerman of Bayard PA, Mark Raskin of King & Wood Mallesons. For Cox: Jennifer Ying and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, Michael Brody of Winston & Strawn.

10 a.m. -- Jury selection will begin for the first trial in a trade-secret case brought by conversation software company LivePerson Inc against competitor 247.ai Inc in Oakland federal court over the alleged misuse of trade secrets related to its online chat platform. In the first trial, LivePerson is accusing 247 of misusing trade secrets related to its customers Optus, Capital One, and Sears, requesting over $30 million in damages. 247 argues that the pieces of information at issue aren't trade secrets, and that it had permission to use them. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar is presiding. The case is LivePerson Inc. v. 247.ai Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-01268. For LivePerson: Michael De Vries of Kirkland & Ellis. For 247: Darin Snyder of O'Melveny & Myers.

1:30 p.m. -- U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson will hear Warner Music Group Corp's motion to dismiss country musician Dwight Yoakam's lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court over its alleged refusal to acknowledge his move to terminate and reclaim its copyright interests in his early recordings under the Copyright Act. Warner Music argues, among other things, that Yoakam's termination notices didn't comply with the act's timing requirements. The case is Yoakam v. Warner Music Group Corp., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-01165. For Yoakam: Richard Busch of King & Ballow. For Warner Music: Rollin Ransom and Mitchell Santos of Sidley Austin.

Wednesday, May 26

12:30 p.m. -- The American Intellectual Property Law Association will hold a webinar called "Patent and Trade Secret Issues: To Patent or Not to Patent; Trends and the Need for Insurance; Protecting Trade Secrets During Litigation; and Modern Trends in Trade Secret Valuation." The webinar will cover issues including choosing between patent and trade secret protection, avoiding disclosing trade secret information during litigation, and an overview of damages under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act. The webinar will be presented by Elizabeth Ferrill of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, James Gale of Cozen O'Connor, Andrew Pratt of Venable, and Ryan Strom of Target Corp, and will be moderated by John Morrow of Womble Bond Dickinson.

Friday, May 28

9:30 a.m. -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas will hold a final pretrial conference in a patent dispute between Ancora Technologies Inc and LG Electronics Inc. Ancora sued LG for allegedly infringing a patent related to limiting a computer from running software it isn't authorized to run. Albright dismissed Ancora's claims against Samsung in the same case pursuant to a settlement on May 17. Trial is scheduled to begin June 21.

The case is Ancora Technologies Inc. v. LG Electronics Inc., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:20-cv-00034. For Ancora: Andres Healy of Susman Godfrey, Charles Ainsworth of Parker Bunt & Ainsworth. For LG: Winn Carter and Collin Park of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

