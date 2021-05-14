Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

8 a.m. - The second bellwether trial is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers in Pensacola in multidistrict litigation against 3M Co over more than 200,000 claims, mostly brought by U.S. Army veterans, that the company sold defective earplugs that resulted in hearing damage. Plaintiff Dustin McCombs alleges he developed tinnitus from using the earplugs. The first bellwether trial, which involved three plaintiffs, ended last month with a jury verdict of $2.1 million in punitive damages and $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering.

The case is McCombs v. 3M Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-00094. For McCombs: Douglas Mounsour of Mounsour Law Firm, Lewis Garrison of Heninger Garrison Davis and Neil Overholtz of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz. For 3M: Hariklia Karis, Sierra Elizabeth and Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis.

Wednesday, May 19

9:30 a.m. - The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will hear an appeal by a man whose son died of a fentanyl overdose and who is seeking to hold the pharmacy that dispensed drug liable. Cody Albert died at age 21 after chewing on a fentanyl patch he was given by another man, Zachary Ross. The patch was prescribed for Ross' mother, who had cancer, but Sheeley's Drug Store in Scranton allegedly allowed Ross to pick it up in her name. Cody Albert's father Dale Albert will ask the court to overturn a lower court ruling that the family is barred from any recovery because Cody Albert was engaged in a scheme to obtain a controlled substance illegally.

The case is Albert v. Sheeley's Drug Store Inc et al, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, No. 5 MAP 2021. For Albert: Michael Shaffer of Shaffer & Gaier. For Sheeley's Drug Store: Gregory Kunkle of Thomas Thomas & Hafer.

10 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria over approval of a proposed $2 billion class action settlement over Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller. If approved, the deal would resolve future legal claims that the widely used product causes cancer. Objectors have argued the deal could compromise potential future plaintiffs' rights.

The case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 3:16-md-02741. For class plaintiffs: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For objectors: Alan Morrison of George Washington University Law School, Eric Policastro of Fears Nachawati, Russell Post of Beck Redden and others. For Bayer: Michael Imbroscio of Covington & Burling.

