Weil, Gotshal & Manges has added a longtime Clifford Chance partner in London, Jenine Hulsmann, whose recent experience includes advising a major Spanish telecom company on a roughly $40 billion deal.

The firm said Friday that Hulsmann, a 25-year veteran of Clifford Chance, will join Weil's office in London to "lead the buildout of Weil’s European Antitrust/Competition practice."

Weil touted Hulsmann's experience representing clients in a variety of settings, including before the European Commission, the European Court of Justice and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

"Jenine’s extensive track record of advising major corporates and large private equity funds on competition and regulatory matters fits perfectly into our European platform," Mike Francies, managing partner of Weil's London office, said in a statement.

According to her Clifford Chance bio, Hulsmann was among the partners representing Telefonica, a Spanish telecommunications company whose UK branch, O2, is in the process of merging with Liberty Global Plc's Virgin Media in a 31.4 billion pound ($44.2 billion) deal.

Last month, the CMA gave the O2-Virgin Media merger an initial green light, finding that the deal was unlikely to result in a substantial reduction of competition in the supply of wholesale mobile services.

Hulsmann is at least the ninth partner Weil has added to its ranks this year. Earlier this week, the firm brought on a Shearman & Sterling partner whose financial institution clients have included Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

A spokesman for Clifford Chance declined to comment.

