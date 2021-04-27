For the last two decades, Big Law firms have been hiring nearly equal numbers of men and women as entry-level associates.

That’s nice, but it’s not making much of a difference in the upper echelons of the profession, where the partnership ranks remain stubbornly, overwhelmingly male. Per the latest National Association on Law Placement report, 78.7% of equity partners are *still* men.

One piece of the puzzle is figuring out why women are leaving law firms in droves — and where they go when they quit. Certainly, some opt out of the workforce for a time to raise children. Others give up the practice of law to find their true calling as artists or entrepreneurs or executives or myriad other possibilities.

But what about the ones who take other legal jobs? Where are they going? And what does this tell us about why partnership numbers remain so lopsided?

Laura Leopard, the founder and CEO of law firm data platform Leopard Solutions, has some answers.

During a webinar last week, Leopard shared data on what 1,360 women lawyers who quit Am Law 200 firms in the last 12 months did next.

Their No. 1 destination? In-house.

According to Leopard, 655 of the women, or 48%, left their firms to work as corporate counsel, lured at least in part by shorter hours and more predictable work schedules.

“A lot of the reason that compels them to go (in-house) is quality of life. They can work normal hours, they can go home and see their kids,” Leopard said.

Her data doesn’t cover every Big Law move in the past year, she cautioned — just the ones where she and her team could determine where the person landed.

Leopard Solutions collects data on more than 4,200 law firms and 6,500 in-house counsel, tracking attorneys via LinkedIn, law firm websites, bar associations and other publicly available information.

Plenty of men — 604 of them, or 36% — also moved in-house during the same time, Leopard reported. (It’s not just women who appreciate normal hours and seeing their kids.)

But I found it telling that Big Law men were most apt to lateral to another law firm, edging out in-house as their top destination.

Per Leopard’s data, 676 men, or 40%, quit one firm last year to join another.

But for women, lateral moves were a distant second choice compared to in-house, with 420 women, or 31%, opting to change law firms in the last 12 months.

That discrepancy alone helps explain why we see fewer women making partners. Not as many of them are staying at law firms.

There’s another nugget in Leopard’s data that backs this up. “Fewer homegrown folks are getting promoted to partner,” she said.

In 2020, for example, she found 1,325 Big Law laterals made partner — 811 men and 514 women. But among those who started their careers at a firm and stayed put, there were just over 800 partner promotions in total, though men and women were elevated in almost equal numbers.

“You would lateral somewhere else if you really wanted to make partner,” she said. “You might feel your odds are better of making partner by going in somewhere else.”

Except her data shows women are considerably less likely to lateral.

For both men and women, the government was the third most popular destination with 174 women and 194 men taking legal jobs at the federal, state or local level, whether as prosecutors or with an agency.

Women were a tad more likely than men to land a position at an association or committee, by a split of 32 versus 24.

However, men were considerably more likely to hang up a shingle as a solo practitioner, with 69 men but only 19 women leaving Big Law last year to open their own firms.

The stat reminds me of an observation by Roberta Kaplan, who left Paul Weiss to found Kaplan Hecker & Fink in 2017.

"Given the endemic sexism and racism in the world, it's my experience that women and minority lawyers often tend to be more risk-averse in our careers — and it's completely understandable," she told me earlier this year.

Whether lateral or homegrown, man or woman, Leopard also found the time it takes to make partner has been increasing since 2012 — though non-diverse men generally have the shortest path.

For women, the stretched-out time frame — an average of 3,180 days, or more than eight years, for a non-diverse woman in 2020 — creates another problem.

If women are “postponing having a baby, they’re postponing getting married, and now it takes that much longer to make partner? I guess the question is, ‘Is it even worth it?’” Leopard said.

For many women, the apparent answer continues to be no.

