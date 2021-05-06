Courtesy of Jeffrey Klein

After four decades at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where he led the firm’s employment litigation group for the last 25 years and established his own high-profile sports practice, Jeffrey Klein reached a turning point during the COVID-19 crisis.

Klein retired from Weil this March and this week started a new chapter at 13-lawyer Manhattan boutique Clarick Gueron Reisbaum, prompted in part, he said, by the time the pandemic gave him to reflect on his career.

He emphasized that he doesn't consider this a lateral move to a boutique firm. He’s retired from a firm of which he has “incredible memories,” he said, and is joining CGR as of counsel to focus on clients and a new sports consulting venture without the administrative and management responsibilities he had at 1,100-lawyer Weil, where he also served as co-head of the complex commercial litigation practice.“I realized that there was this terrific opportunity, and I could couple it with still maintaining relationships with longstanding clients," Klein said. "That seemed like serendipity meets opportunity. And so I jumped at it.”

A spokesperson from Weil said the firm wished him well.

In addition to plans to continue working with corporate legal clients such as Goldman Sachs, MasterCard, Sterling Jewelers and Creative Artists Agency, Klein has also started a sports and entertainment venture called Klein Advisors to counsel clients on business and management issues.

“The clients that have approached me have looked to try to leverage my work at the intersection of business and sports and law in ways that provide value in the sports business,” said Klein, whose past sports clients have included 2019 NBA #1 draft pick Zion Williamson, Hall of Fame Major League Baseball manager Joe Torre, Texas Rangers managing partner Chuck Greenberg and others.

Though his practice will be scaled down and Klein will be more selective about taking on work, he said he’s excited to work closely with new colleagues at CGR, whom he described as “law nerds.”

“They're really good at their craft. They hold themselves to a very high standard. They're enormously collaborative. And they totally understood what I wanted to do, and why I wanted to do it,” said Klein.

In addition to CGR name partner Gregory Clarick, a former co-chair of Manatt Phelps & Phillips’ entertainment litigation group, and the firm’s four other partners, Klein said he’s also looking forward to working with the firm’s younger lawyers.“I really like the associates. They are an enormously interesting, diverse group in every broad connotation of the word diverse, and they have interesting perspectives. Everybody there is younger than I am, and I think I learn every day from them - and that’s energizing,” he said.

