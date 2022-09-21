Lennar quarterly profit rises on strong demand for homes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN.N) on Wednesday reported a 4.3% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.
Existing home prices for all housing types in July touched $403,800, up 10.8% from a year ago, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Miami-Florida based Lennar posted an about 29% rise in quarterly revenue to $8.93 billion.
It reported a net income of $1.47 billion, or $5.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with $1.41 billion, or $4.52 per share, a year earlier.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.