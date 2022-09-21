Lennar quarterly profit rises on strong demand for homes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen at The Collection at Morristown, a housing development by Lennar Corporation, in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN.N) on Wednesday reported a 4.3% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Existing home prices for all housing types in July touched $403,800, up 10.8% from a year ago, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Miami-Florida based Lennar posted an about 29% rise in quarterly revenue to $8.93 billion.

It reported a net income of $1.47 billion, or $5.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with $1.41 billion, or $4.52 per share, a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.