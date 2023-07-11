LG Chem raising $2 bln in exchangeable bonds

The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul
The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) is raising $2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd (373220.KS) shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising $1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75% to 1.25% while the longer dated bond has 1.35% to 1.85% range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens

