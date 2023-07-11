LG Chem raising $2 bln in exchangeable bonds

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) is raising $2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd (373220.KS) shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising $1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75% to 1.25% while the longer dated bond has 1.35% to 1.85% range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens

