Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

LG Chem's Q2 profit handily beats estimates on lawsuit money

2 minute read

The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) posted a four-fold surge in second-quarter profit that trumped market expectations, helped by settlement payments from legal disputes with its rival SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) that were resolved in April.

The South Korean chemicals and battery maker, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to General Motors Co (GM.N) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) among others, reported an operating profit of 2.2 trillion won ($1.92 billion) for the April-June period. A year earlier it reported a 572 billion won profit.

It beat an average broker forecast of 1.2 trillion won, compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

LG Chem said on Thursday sales of its cylindrical batteries rose in the second quarter, but warned that a global auto chip crunch had affected car production.

After a months-long crisis, some company executives are cautiously optimistic the chip shortage will ease in the second half of this year. Still others, such as Stellantis (STLA.MI), said they expect the crunch to continue well into next year.

In April, SK Innovation said it would pay LG Chem nearly $2 billion to drop all litigation in a bitter trade secrets dispute that had threatened a plant in the U.S. state of Georgia which SK is building to supply Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE). read more

($1 = 1,146.7800 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:06 AM UTCFiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter

The U.S. economy likely gained steam in the second quarter, with the pace of growth probably the second fastest in 38 years, as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services.

BusinessAnalysis: As Fed tiptoes around tapering, investors look to Jackson Hole meeting for clarity
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Rights group urges U.S. customs to probe Goodyear Malaysia over worker abuse accusation
BusinessCredit Suisse's Archegos post mortem slams management; profit slumps
BusinessAirbus ups forecasts after big H1 but cautious on virus