LG Display says to invest $2.8 bln in small- to mid-size OLED facilities
SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.83 billion) in small- to mid-size organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel facilities.
The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in a regulatory filing, without giving other details.
($1 = 1,164.8800 won)
