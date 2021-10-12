Skip to main content

Business

LG units say results accounted for $918 mln costs from GM's Bolt recall

1 minute read

The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) and LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) said on Tuesday their latest quarterly results accounted for costs of about 1.1 trillion won ($917.66 million) in connection with General Motors Co's (GM.N) Bolt EV recall.

LG Chem, whose wholly owned battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) supplies batteries to GM, said it had accounted for recall-related costs of about 620 billion won ($517.23 million) in its earnings results for the July-September period.

LG Electronics, which assembles LGES cells into battery modules and packs, said it had accounted for about 480 billion won in similar costs.

In August, GM expanded a recall of its Bolt electric vehicle to more than 140,000 cars to replace LG battery modules due to fire risk, at a cost it estimated at $1.8 billion. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG. read more

($1 = 1,198.7000 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:12 AM UTC

UK airline easyJet says recovery underway after 1 bln stg pandemic losses

EasyJet expects to post a loss of over 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) for its 2021 year after the pandemic stopped the British airline flying, but said its recovery was underway and it raised its capacity outlook for the coming winter.

Business
Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears
Business
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims
Business
Samsung leader Lee set to stand trial for alleged unlawful use of sedative
Business
Asia shares fall as global energy crunch fuels inflation worries