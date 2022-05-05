Life Insurance Corp's $2.7 bln Indian IPO fully subscribed

A man cleans a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) before the start of a news conference about the LIC initial public offering (IPO) launch, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Reuters) - The record $2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) by India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC) was fully subscribed on Thursday, helped by attractive pricing for the state-owned insurer's listing later this month.

Investors bid for 162.3 million shares by 1239 GMT on the second day of subscription for India's largest public issue, compared with 162.1 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Nupur Anand Editing by David Goodman

