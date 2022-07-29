Lights maker Signify lowers 2022 targets after Q2 margin hit

Signify flags fly at the headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Signify (LIGHT.AS), the world's biggest maker of lights, cut its 2022 profit and cash flow outlooks on Friday, after supply chain disruptions, inflation, and currency effects weighed on its second-quarter margins.

The Dutch group now targets a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 11.0-11.4% for the full year, and free cash flow equal to 5-7% of sales.

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi

