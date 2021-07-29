Business
Lindt chocolate bunny's gold tone is trademark protected - Germany's federal court
BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's federal court said on Thursday that the gold tone of the Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) chocolate bunny has trademark protection, supporting the position of the claimants.
Lindt had brought the claim against another chocolate maker, which in 2018 also sold Easter bunnies that were wrapped in golden foil.
The "Lindt Gold Bunny" is by far the best-selling chocolate Easter bunny in Germany.
