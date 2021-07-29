Lindt chocolate bunny's gold tone is trademark protected - Germany's federal court

Lindt 'Goldhase' chocolate bunnies of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli decorate a staircase during the company's annual news conference in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's federal court said on Thursday that the gold tone of the Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) chocolate bunny has trademark protection, supporting the position of the claimants.

Lindt had brought the claim against another chocolate maker, which in 2018 also sold Easter bunnies that were wrapped in golden foil.

The "Lindt Gold Bunny" is by far the best-selling chocolate Easter bunny in Germany.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Tomasz Janowski

