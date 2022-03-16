LME expands nickel daily price limit to 8% from 5%

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) increased its daily price limit for nickel to 8% from 5% from Thursday, it said in a notice.

Nickel trading on the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals resumed on Wednesday after about a week's suspension and immediately hit its 5% lower price limit.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.