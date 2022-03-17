LME to raise daily price limits for nickel to 12% from 8% from Friday

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will raise its daily price limit for nickel trading to 12% from 8% effective Friday, the exchange said in a release.

Nickel resumed trading on the LME in a fixed price range for the first time on Wednesday after extreme volatility in prices triggered a rare market shutdown last week. read more

The exchange also imposed 15% limits this week on other base metals including aluminium, copper, lead, tin and zinc - the first time in its 145-year history the LME has ever placed limits on outright contracts.

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Chris Reese

