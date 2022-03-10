LME says nickel market will not reopen on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will not restart the trading of nickel contracts on Friday as it had anticipated because the criteria for restarting have not been met, the exchange said in a members notice on Thursday.

"In relation to netting off long and short positions, the initial responses indicated limited potential uptake, particularly from those with short positions, and considerable differences in view on the appropriate price," the exchange said.

"However, the LME is continuing to explore this with the market." read more

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Diane Craft

