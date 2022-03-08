LME stops publishing official nickel prices after trading halt

A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at a nickel processing plant in Sorowako, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad/File/File Photo

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will temporarily stop publishing official and closing nickel prices, it said following its suspension of trading in the metal on Tuesday after prices doubled in a matter of hours.

"It is appropriate to temporarily cease to publish official prices and closing prices for nickel contracts for the duration of the trading suspension," the LME said in a statement.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, added that it would publish a notice later in the day about when it will reopen nickel trading.

Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman

