LME stops publishing official nickel prices after trading halt
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will temporarily stop publishing official and closing nickel prices, it said following its suspension of trading in the metal on Tuesday after prices doubled in a matter of hours.
"It is appropriate to temporarily cease to publish official prices and closing prices for nickel contracts for the duration of the trading suspension," the LME said in a statement.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, added that it would publish a notice later in the day about when it will reopen nickel trading.
Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman
