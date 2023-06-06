Logistics firm C.H. Robinson names Dave Bozeman as CEO















June 6 (Reuters) - Transport and logistics firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW.O) on Tuesday named Dave Bozeman as its chief executive officer, effective June 26.

Bozeman was most recently vice president for Ford's customer service division.

Shares of the company fell 5.3% on Monday after Industry publication FreightWaves reported that the freight broker's next chief executive would be Bozeman, an executive at Ford Motor.

Reporting by Pratyush Thakur and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shweta Agarwal











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.