Logistics firm DSV hikes profit guidance after Q2 beat

COPENHAGEN, July 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's DSV (DSV.CO), the world's third-largest freight forwarder, on Tuesday raised its full-year profit guidance on the back of stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and predicted a recovery in global trade volumes.

While demand for transport and logistics services was soft, DSV had been able to adapt to changing market conditions in the first half of 2023, CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen said in a statement.

"The market development outlook is still uncertain, but we see signs of stabilisation and we anticipate gradual improvement in global trade volumes over the next quarters," he said.

The company now expects operating profit before special items of between 17 billion and 18.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.5 billion-$2.75 billion), compared to an earlier estimate in the range of 16 billion-18 billion crowns.

Operating profit before interest, tax and special items came in at 4.7 billion Danish crowns, down from around 7.5 billion a year ago but above a 4.6 billion average forecast by analysts polled by DSV.

($1 = 6.7275 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik

