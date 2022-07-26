Logitech quarterly profit slumps 38%

Logitech logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 26 (Reuters) - Logitech International (LOGN.S) reported a 38% fall in first-quarter profit and cut its full-year 2023 outlook on Tuesday, as the maker of web-cams, speakers and computer mice struggled to match tough comparisons from a year earlier.

The Swiss-American company reported sales of $1.16 billion for the three-month period ended June, down 9% on a constant currency basis. Non GAAP operating income fell 38% to $146 million.

Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

