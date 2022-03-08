1 minute read
London Metal Exchange cancels nickel trades after price doubles
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) cancelled all nickel trades that took place on Tuesday when prices doubled in a matter of hours and spurred the exchange to suspend trading.
"The current events are unprecedented," it said in a notice to members. "The suspension of the nickel market has created a number of issues for market participants which need to be addressed."
Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.