London nickel falls at open, tracking Shanghai price

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2%shortly after the open on Tuesday at $32,660, after sliding 7.8% in the previous session.

By 0822 GMT it was down 0.6% at $32,520 tonne, tracking a near-5% fall in Shanghai nickel earlier.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. Trading resumed on March 16. read more

The surge in prices that triggered the halt was blamed on short-covering by one of the world's top producers, China's Tsingshan Holding Group. read more

Prices have slipped on lingering concerns over the status of Tsingshan's major short position.

