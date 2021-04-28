The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday its forecast for expenditure following its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refintiv remains unchanged.

"Our guidance for the year is unchanged," LSE Group CFO Anna Manz told an analyst call. The forecsat includes 850 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in capital expenditure and 150 million pounds in operational expenditure.

($1 = 0.7210 pounds)

