London stocks slip as growth concerns dent global risk appetite

May 9 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked a slide in Asian and European markets on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in China added to investors' concerns about a recession amid the Bank of England's dour economic outlook last week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.2% by 0705 GMT, with miners (.FTNMX551020) leading the losses as metal prices dropped on demand concerns.

The pound declined 0.5%, limiting some losses on the export-heavy FTSE 100 index, but a stronger dollar made greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.5%.

Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) fell 5.0% after the real estate portal said its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year. read more

Ideagen Plc (IDEA.L) jumped 46.1% on agreeing to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion). read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

