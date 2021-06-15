Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LSE calls on EU not to be protectionist over euro clearing

CEO of London Stock Exchange Group David Schwimmer speaks during an event to launch the private finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) at Guildhall in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

The European Union should allow its banks to continue clearing euro derivatives in London and avoid being "protectionist" in financial markets, London Stock Exchange Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Tuesday.

Britain's full departure from the EU has largely severed the City of London's ties with the bloc, and EU permission for the London Stock Exchange to keep clearing euro derivatives for EU customers expires in June next year.

The EU's executive commission is asking banks and asset managers how quickly they can shift trillions of euros in derivatives clearing from London to Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) in Frankfurt and if legislation is needed.

"I think it's critically important for the EU to remain open and to resist the protectionist temptation," Schwimmer told a European Financial Services conference.

"What has made the EU so successful is its openness to the world and being able to embed itself in global ecosystems."

EU firms should be able to access the same liquidity, services, data and technology capabilities as their peers in respect to clearing, Schwimmer said.

"I am not arguing for an absence of control by the EU over important strategic areas," he said, adding: "I really hope that the dialogue and cross border access that we have today can prevail going forward."

Britain and Australia announced a trade deal on Tuesday that will eliminate tariffs and red tape, hailed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "a new dawn" in the two countries' relations.

