Luxury brand Burberry's CEO Marco Gobbetti to step down

A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

June 28 (Reuters) - Burberry (BRBY.L) Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti will step down from the role to take up another opportunity that will let him be closer to his family in Italy, the British luxury group said on Monday.

Gobbetti will be leaving at the end of 2021 after almost five years with the company, during which he transformed Burberry's brand and business, to take up a position that will let him return to Italy, Burberry said.

"With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down," Gobbetti said as Burberry said it will start the search for a successor.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

