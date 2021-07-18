Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

LVMH-backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fashion label Etro-sources

2 minute read

A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), has agreed to buy a 60% stake in Italian fashion company Etro, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal values Etro at about 500 million euros ($590 million), the sources said, confirming reports in Italian newspapers La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore.

A spokesperson for Etro declined to comment. LVMH and L Catterton were not immediately available for a comment.

In April, a source close to the matter had told Reuters that the Milan-based luxury brand was considering an expression of interest from L Catterton, an investment firm born out of a partnership among Catterton, LVMH and its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault.

The four children of Gerolamo Etro, who founded the company in 1968, will stay on as shareholders with a 40% stake and will remain owners of Etro's real estate property and directly operated stores, one of the sources said.

L Catterton recently bought German sandal maker Birkenstock.

LVMH, which owns a string of Italian labels including jeweller Bulgari, also boosted its stake in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's (TOD.MI) to 10% in April.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · July 17, 2021 · 10:55 PM UTCU.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act

Some U.S. tech companies expressed disappointment with a ruling by a federal judge that blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation.

BusinessOPEC+ meets to agree oil supply boost as prices surge
BusinessWalmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon
BusinessFacebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals
BusinessFed's Kashkari says many U.S. sectors struggling to adjust to reopening