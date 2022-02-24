Lyft offers Ukraine staff financial support for moves, supplies

The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app provider Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Thursday it is offering its employees in Ukraine financial support for emergency supplies or to temporarily move, along with increased time off, amid a Russian invasion of the country.

Lyft said in December it was on track to have 60 employees in Ukraine, including engineers and scientists, by the end of last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.