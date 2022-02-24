1 minute read
Lyft offers Ukraine staff financial support for moves, supplies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app provider Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Thursday it is offering its employees in Ukraine financial support for emergency supplies or to temporarily move, along with increased time off, amid a Russian invasion of the country.
Lyft said in December it was on track to have 60 employees in Ukraine, including engineers and scientists, by the end of last year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.