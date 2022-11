Nov 28 (Reuters) - Macquarie Asset Management, a part of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), said on Monday it has raised a total of €12.6 billion of commitments for its Super Core Infrastructure Fund.

($1 = 0.9572 euros)

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











