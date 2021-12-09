Macron: EU will draw up regulation to fight hate on social media

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a news conference on France assuming EU presidency, in Paris, France, December 9, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union will work towards an unprecedented regulation of social media platforms that will establish liability for hate-filled content, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"This is unprecedented European regulation to fight online hate, to define the responsibility of these large platforms for their content," Macron told a news conference in Paris.

"Every day, we have to deal with issues such as anti-Semitism, racism, hate speech and online harassment. There is no international regulation on these subjects today, strictly speaking."

France takes over the rotating presidency of the 27-nation European Council in January.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich

