Shipping containers are transported on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. Picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.