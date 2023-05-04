Maersk keeps full-year guidance unchanged despite lower container volumes















COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings above expectations and maintained its profit guidance for the full year even as container volumes continue to fall.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group fell to $3.97 billion in the quarter from $9.08 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

"We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by a continued destocking," Chief Executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

"Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalisation, we remain focused on proactively managing costs," he added.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, kept its forecast for the full year unchanged with EBITDA expected between $8 billion and $11 billion, compared with a record $36.8 billion last year.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen editing by Terje Solsvik











