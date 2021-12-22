Maersk nears deal to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion - WSJ

Shipping containers are transpoted on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Denmark-based A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) is in advanced talks to acquire Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The announcement for the deal could come as soon as Wednesday, assuming the talks don't break down, the report added.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

