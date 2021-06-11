Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Magnachip gets competing takeover bid of $1.66 bln from Cornucopia

1 minute read

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX.N) said on Friday that it has received a takeover bid from Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping a rival offer, which values the South Korea-based display and power chip maker at $1.66 billion.

Shares of the chipmaker jumped about 22% to $28.20 in premarket trade, lower than Cornucopia's offer of $35 per share in cash. The offer price represents a premium of about 52% to the company's last close.

The company in March entered into a $1.4 billion go-private deal with private equity firm Wise Road Capital.

Magnachip makes analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for use in consumer electronics. Its chips are used in flat-panel displays and smartphones.

The company's board will review and consider the proposal sent by Cornucopia, the company said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:59 PM UTCMcDonald's operations in South Korea and Taiwan hit by data breach

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday that a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer and employee information, making it the latest global company to be targeted by cybercriminals.

TechnologyAmazon, Google execs lead U.S. Senate panel antitrust hearing witness list
TechnologyGameStop lures Amazon talent with grand plans and no frills
TechnologyMore Chinese provinces issue bans on cryptomining
TechnologyGerman environmental groups file objection against Tesla gigafactory permit