Maire Tecnimont confirms guidance as Q1 revenues rise 31.5%















May 3 (Reuters) - Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont (MTCM.MI) confirmed on Wednesday its 2023 outlook after revenue came in at 957.9 million euros ($1.06 billion) in the first three months of the year, up 31.5% year-on-year.

The 2023 outlook sees revenue at between 3.8 million euros and 4.2 million euros, and a core earnings margin of around 6%-7%.

Maire Tecnimont reported core earnings of 58.0 million euros and double-digit revenue growth in both of its business units - engineering and construction and sustainable technology solutions.

"The first quarter results approved today confirm the validity of our business model", Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bernini said in a statement, adding: "bolstered by a backlog reaching 7.9 billion euros and significant business opportunities, we look forward to the rest of 2023".

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

Reporting by Alberto Chiumento in Gdansk; Editing by Alvise Armellini











