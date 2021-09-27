Factbox: Major European SPAC listings this year

Bull and bear symbols for successful and bad trading are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Company flotations via so-called blank cheque firms, or SPACs, took U.S. markets by storm last year but Europe has been slow to embrace the way to list and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) still dominate. read more

European SPACs have raised $6.6 billion so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. While that's up from just $500 million in 2020 it's still only about 5% of the value of the SPAC deals done in the United States in 2021.

Here are some of the larger European SPAC deals this year:

PEGASUS EUROPE (PACE.AS)

Raised 500 million euros ($586 million)

Launched by France's richest man Bernard Arnault and former UniCredit (CRDI.MI) Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier

Listed in Amsterdam on April 29

Aims to buy a financial services company

EFIC1 (EFIC1.AS)

Raised 415 million euros

Launched by former Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) chief executive Martin Blessing

Debuted in Amsterdam on March 26

Aims to acquire a financial services company

HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH (HEGA.AS)

Raised 400 million euros

Launched by British technology investor Ian Osborne

Listed in Amsterdam on May 14

Aims to buying a technology company in Europe

468 SPAC (SPACG.DE)

Raised 300 million euros

Launched by German venture fund founder Alexander Kudlich

Listed in Frankfurt on April 30

To merge with children's entertainment firm Boxine for about 1 billion euros

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY (AACSH_p.PA)

Raised 300 million euros

Launched by Europe's biggest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA)

Listed in Paris on June 1

Targets acquisitions in the leisure, lifestyle and food sectors

LAKESTAR

Launched by German tech investor Klaus Hommels

Raised 275 million euros in its IPO

Listed in Frankfurt on Feb. 22 read more

Merged with German travel tech startup HomeToGo (HTGG.DE) which started trading on the Frankfurt stock market on Sept. 22.

I2PO (I2PO.PA)

Launched by French billionaire Francois Pinault and banker Matthieu Pigasse

Raised 275 million euros

Listed in Paris on July 20

Aims to acquire a company operating in the entertainment or leisure sectors

ESG CORE INVESTMENTS (ESG.AS)

Raised 250 million euros

Launched by Dutch family-owned investment firm Infestos

Listed in Amsterdam on Feb. 12

Aims to acquire a European company focused on sustainable development

TRANSITION (TRAN_p.PA)

Raised 215 million euros

Launched by French businessman Xavier Caitucoli and former investment banker Erik Maris

Listed in Paris on June 22

Aims to acquire one or more firms recognised in the energy transition sector and headquartered in Europe read more

DEE TECH (DEE_p.PA)

Raised 165 million euros

Launched by French businessmen Marc Menase, Michael Benabou and Charles-Hubert de Chaudenay

Listed in Paris on June 25

Aims to acquire a technology company read more

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Additional reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by David Clarke

