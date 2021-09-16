Skip to main content

Business

Malaysia says auditor KPMG to pay $80 million in 1MDB settlement

1 minute read
1/2

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday audit firm KPMG has agreed to pay a 333 million ringgit ($80.11 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their fiduciary duties on auditing of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) accounts from 2010 to 2012.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the settlement will conclude a lawsuit filed against the auditor in July, and that KPMG will expedite the payment.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The settlement with KPMG, valued at more than 800 times the audit fees earned by KPMG, represents one of the largest 1MDB-related settlements by an audit firm in Southeast Asia," the ministry said.

The government, 1MDB and its subsidiaries filed a $5.6 nillion lawsuit against 44 current and former partners at the audit firm on July 6, allegations that KPMG denied and pledged to "vigorously" contest.

In June, Malaysia said it received $80 million from Deloitte PLT [RIC:RIC:DLTE.UL], which took over as 1MDB's auditor after KPMG, to settle claims related to its dealings with 1MDB.

($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:46 AM UTC

Futures inch lower ahead of unemployment, retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures fell slightly on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session, with investor focus shifting to upcoming data on jobless claims and retail sales for a better reading on the ongoing economic recovery.

Business
Marketmind: When the Dragon sneezes, Europe catches a cold
Business
Investors tense up as fears of post-election gridlock rise in Canada
Business
China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News
Business
Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk