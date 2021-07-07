Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Gojek's Thailand business for $50 mln

Airasia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group (AIRA.KL) said its digital units have acquired two Thai technology businesses from Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek for $50 million, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The acquisition involved 100% of the equity interest in Velox Technology for $40 million by AirAsia SuperApp, and the entire equity in Velox Fintech for $10 million by AirAsia Digital.

AirAsia said the acquisitions will be satisfied by the issue of shares in AirAsia SuperApp, whereby the sellers will subscribe to ordinary shares representing 4.76% in AirAsia SuperApp.

Earlier, Nikkei Asia reported citing sources that AirAsia is in talks with Gojek to acquire its business in Thailand.

Under the deal, Gojek would take a stake in AirAsia's digital arm, while the low-cost carrier would acquire Gojek's business in Thailand.

A deal with the Indonesian startup unicorn comes just a week after the loss-making airline applied for a digital banking license in Malaysia, signaling a shift in focus towards digital business as most of its fleet remains grounded amid coronavirus restrictions.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Kim Coghill

