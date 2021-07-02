Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Malaysia's AmBank pays $432 million in 1MDB settlement - finance ministry

1 minute read

Motorcyclists pass a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday said it had received the first payment of 1.8 billion ringgit ($432.38 million) from banking group AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank), as part of a settlement deal related to multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The remaining payment of 1.03 billion ringgit will be settled in December 2021 and July 2022, the finance ministry said in a statement.

AmBank said in February it will pay the government 2.83 billion ringgit ($699 million) to settle claims linked to 1MDB, a hefty sum that is expected to have a material impact on the group's earnings. read more

($1 = 4.1630 ringgit)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:11 AM UTCU.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies boost perks

U.S. job growth likely picked up in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to lure millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.

BusinessCOVID Delta variant worries bubble to the surface in some asset prices
BusinessU.S. toymaker doubles down in China despite rising costs, political tensions
BusinessMitsubishi Electric CEO to resign over falsification of train equipment inspection data
BusinessTesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says