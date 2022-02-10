Manulife says higher premiums can offset expected inflation jump

FILE PHOTO - Roy Gori, chief executive of Manulife Asia, speaks at the company?s headquarters in Toronto November 12, 2015. Canada's biggest insurer, is interested in a range of insurance and asset management acquisition opportunities across several markets in Asia, Gori said November 12. REUTERS/John Tilak

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp sees the higher inflation and interest rates expected this year as generally positive, and can at least partly offset the former through increased premiums, executives told a post-earnings analyst call on Thursday.

A 50-basis-point increase in fixed income yields would also translate into a C$1.85 billion rise in embedded value, Chief Executive Roy Gori told on the call.

Manulife earlier posted core fourth-quarter earnings of 84 Canadian cents per share, up 13.5% from a year earlier and compared with analysts' expectations of 82 Canadian cents. read more

Manulife's smaller rivals Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Great-West Life (GWO.TO) had on Wednesday also reported higher earnings.

Manulife shares jumped 3.4% to C$27.81 in morning trading in Toronto, their highest intraday level since 2008. Sun Life, whose U.S. earnings dropped 51% from a rise in COVID-related death claims, declined 3.5% to C$71.21 while Great-West shares fell 1.3%.

The main Toronto index declined 1.6%.

"There are some puts and takes in the negatives of higher inflation is that you have higher costs and expenses," Gori said. "There are some aspects of our business where higher rates will create some headwinds, but we have flexibility as it relates to driving scale through expenses or price changes to offset those."

The company could increase rates in particular in its long-term care business, which may be susceptible to increased costs, though a shift from facility care to cheaper home care prompted by the pandemic has offset some of that, Chief Actuary Steve Finch said.

