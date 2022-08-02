Marriott beats estimates on demand recovery
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) on Tuesday topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit in the second quarter, boosted by demand for leisure travel.
The hotel company reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, far higher than the Wall Street consensus of $1.56 a share, Refinitiv data shows.
Marriott's second-quarter revenue rose 70% year on year to $5.34 billion. Analysts had expected $4.92 billion, Refinitiv data shows
Shares in the company rose about 2% in premarket trading.
