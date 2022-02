People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 21 (Reuters) - S4 Capital's (SFOR.L) executive chairman Martin Sorell told The Times on Monday that he is considering a New York listing for the company.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

